Columbus Film Commission: Brennen Dicker to Speak at the October 12th Event

The Columbus Film Commission has announced that Brennen Dicker will be the featured speaker at the next quarterly meeting. The event will be at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center on October 12th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region.

Brennen Dicker is Executive Director of the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University. “Brennen has been deeply involved in the film and entertainment industry for many years,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “From his position at Georgia State University and his deep involvement with other organizations supporting the arts in the state, we look forward to hearing his perspective about trends and the future of music, film and gaming in Georgia.”

Before joining Georgia State University (GSU) Brennen was a General Manager for SIM International Atlanta. SIM provides production and post-production services for many episodic television series and feature film productions, including “The Originals”, “Stranger Things”, “True Detective” S3, as well as the blockbuster “Get Out”.

Brennen currently serves on the Board of several organizations including The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, Atlanta Esports Alliance (AEA), Technology Association of Georgia Media and Technology Board (TAG), Georgia Chamber of Commerce Screen Coalition Committee (GSEC).

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

The event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on October 12th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please email FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.