Columbus Film Commission: Next Quarterly Meeting Announced for October 12th

Special speakers, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region to be featured at the October 12th event. Space is limited, please RSVP by emailing FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.

The Columbus Film Commission will host their next quarterly meeting at the Trade Center on October 12th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region. The next event will be held on at the River Center beginning at 3:00 PM.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“This has been an eventful year for the film industry and we are happy to resume our live quarterly gatherings to update locals and those around the state on happenings in Columbus,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner.

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals. Slocumb continued, “Our quarterly meetings provide a time of networking and education. Together with our monthly newsletter and companion web site we want to make sure all are informed on developments related to film and entertainment in the region.”

Featured speakers along with the agenda will be released soon. This event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on October 12th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please email FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.