Esports comes to Albany, with team set to begin competition in the spring

In Esports lore, the first competition, in 1972 at Stanford University, drew five participants, with the winner receiving a “Rolling Stone” magazine subscription.

Fast forward five decades and gaming has become a phenomenon that draws millions of players and fans around the world, and where top professionals can make high five-figures in prize money in a year.

This school year, Dougherty High School will be the first in the public school system to participate in the program. Georgia High School Association regional and state events include play in the games League of Legends, Rocket League, Splatoon, Super Smash Bros. Mario Kart, Madden NFL 22 and Hearthstone.

The Dougherty County School System also has initiated computer coding instruction in its four middle schools this year.