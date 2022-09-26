Filmmaking Panel Taking Shape for The Africa Film Showcase Slated for October 20th

Filmmaking Panel to include Gerald K. Barclay, Dwayne Boyd and Markice Moore

Atlanta, Georgia, USA – RoadShow Africa’s first annual event for African filmmakers – The Africa Film Showcase will feature several talented panelists at the October 20th affair. The event offers directors, producers, investors and other industry participants the opportunity to network around the theme of engaging African filmmakers and their projects.

In addition to the networking and showcase of films, the event features an independent filmmaking and distribution panel. Gerald K. Barclay, Dwayne Boyd and Markice Moore are confirmed for the filmmaking panel. Gerald K. Barclay, professionally known as “Gee-Bee”, is a Liberian director, producer, writer, cinematographer and editor. Dwayne Boyd is a producer, director, actor, and instructor at Premier Actors’ Network (PAN). Markice Moore or “Kesan” is an actor, rapper, producer, and writer known for his role in Tyler Perry’s ‘The Paynes’.

“We are very excited to announce the participation of these incredible producers at The African Film Showcase,” said Jim Munson, CEO of RoadShow Africa. “Gee-Bee, Dwayne and Kesan are highly regarded in the entertainment industry and we look forward to learning about their experiences.”

The inaugural event will be held on October 20, 2022 at the Auburn Avenue Research Library in Atlanta, and is powered by Fulton Films. The afternoon and evening affair will include panel discussions with African filmmakers, networking with government leaders, filmmakers and international dignitaries – plus a reception with cocktails and African inspired hors d’oeuvres. For more information about attending the event please visit https://bit.ly/3demXis. Interested sponsors can email sponsors@roadshowafrica.com.

“We are very pleased with the support from our partners and friends for this endeavor to celebrate and recognize filmmakers from the African continent doing incredible film projects,” said Munson. “We are equally pleased with the interest and support we have received from individuals planning to attend the affair as well as companies and organizations sponsoring the event.”

RoadShow Africa recognizes and supports the growing number of African filmmakers by representing this talent in the American market to ensure they receive equitable compensation for their work and have access to advanced educational programs, distribution and international collaborations.

The event will include officials and representatives of Nigeria, the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce and other organizations. Saprea, a nonprofit organization focusing on child abuse healing and prevention has been designated as the charity of choice for the event. The Atlanta-based media company Ripple Videos is providing video production support.

For more information about attending this event please visit https://bit.ly/3demXis. For information about investing, partnering or supporting RoadShow Africa, please email sponsors@roadshowafrica.com.

Time: 2pm-9pm

Location: The Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/3demXis

Website: https://bit.ly/3BwG2EU

Newsletter Sign-Up: https://bit.ly/3zFXFBl