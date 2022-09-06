Georgia Film Festival set for Sept. 16-17

The 2022 Georgia Film Festival will be held this fall on the University of North Georgia’s (UNG) Gainesville Campus. It will highlight films made in Georgia and/or produced by Georgia-based filmmakers.

Now in its sixth year, the festival will be held Sept. 16-17 in the Film & Digital Media building. Tickets are available on the festival website.

“It’s really important that a state that it is getting as much attention and business from Hollywood as Georgia is, be able to develop our own filmmakers,” James Mackenzie, co-executive director of the festival, said. “We have a different perspective coming from Georgia. It’s important for us to find ways to showcase that, and the Georgia Film Festival is a very, very good venue for anyone from the Peach State.”

Mackenzie is a UNG assistant professor of film and digital media, associate director of film, and director of the Film in Italy study abroad program. He co-chairs the event with Dr. Jeff Marker, director of UNG’s School of Communication, Film & Theatre.

“Our mission is to support indie film and emerging filmmakers of all backgrounds. We’re proud to be one of the few festivals in the state whose focus is highlighting homegrown talent, and we get to showcase our own students’ work in the process,” Marker said. “It’s a fun celebration of cinematic storytelling for the audience and a vehicle for filmmakers to represent their work.”