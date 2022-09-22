Hallmark Christmas movie in production in LaGrange

Can you hear those sleigh bells ringing? If you’re in LaGrange, the answer is YES! Hallmark is filming a new Christmas movie in the heart of the city.

The LaGrange Police Department shared a photo on their Facebook page – which showed a few officers next to Ansley Gordon, who is starring in the Hallmark movie being filmed in downtown LaGrange.

The post also says Nutwood Winery is a big part of this production.

This is just one addition to the number of films that have been filmed in Georgia – like “Cash Out” – starring John Travolta – which was shot in Columbus just a few months ago. See more.