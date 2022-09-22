SIEGE Goes In-Person Oct. 9

Join us noon-6 pm Oct. 9 at the Doraville Digital Studios (5999 New Peachtree Rd, Doraville, across from the Doraville MARTA station) for networking, playtesting, boardgaming, a portfolio review, and our annual Silver Excellence in Indie Game Development (Silv-E) award ceremony. We will give away more than $1,500 to indie game developers, and your vote may make the difference! Free for GGDA members. All others can register HERE

If you want to show off your own game at SIEGE, email info@ggda.org

Other SIEGE highlights:

$100 prizes for best booth and best costume

Shaunnon returning with the SIEGE boardgame collection

The chance to review portfolios or have yours reviewed

Playtest new games or get yours playtested (or both)

Free food from Refuge Coffee, Grande Pupusa, and others

Free for GGDA members, $20 all others via Eventbrite

Current Silv-E awards include: Best Game $500, Made in Georgia $100, Best Production $100, Best Design $100, Most Fun $100, Best Student Game $100, Best Analog Game $100, Best Audio $100, Best Art $100, Best Booth $100, Audience (SIEGE) Choice $100

Sponsored by the Doraville Digital Studio, DeKalb Entertainment Commission, Challenges Comics and Games, and Kennesaw State University.

Like most GGDA events, this is 18+ to attend, 21+ for alcohol. Masks are required when not eating or drinking. Food and drinks are provided free for GGDA members as well.

Free parking in the Doraville Municipal Court lot: 3765 Park Ave, Doraville, GA 30340

In addition, bring a SIEGE badgeholder, get a cool lanyard! That’s right. While we are not giving out our traditional SIEGE badges, we would love to get the badgeholders back for future years. Take out the insert with your name on it, frame that, and then bring the badgeholder Sunday.

You may remember how cool we made the SIEGE location look last year, with all the game posters, stand ups and so forth. We are looking to do the same this year, and would like to enlist your help. Email info@ggda.org if you have game decor you would like to put up at SIEGE, and we will have a prize for the best contribution!