SIEGE2022 Schedule Announced

Since 2007, the Georgia Game Developers Association has produced the largest video game industry trade show in the southeastern United States. This event is known as the Southern Interactive Entertainment and Games Expo, or SIEGE.As the South’s leading gaming and interactive conference, SIEGE brings together professionals, academics, executives, government officials and more from across the region to celebrate the world of gaming.

All times EST. Session links go to previous sessions by that presenter

Oct. 7 Advanced Game Design www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

4-5 pm Building Nation AIs, or ” Bloodthirsty AI and how to wipe out half of the world population in the Iron Age” w/Michelle Menard, Emily Turner, Will Chambers

5-6 pm Funding Options for Developers w/Kelly Wallick, John Polson, Alan Wilson

6-6:30 pm 10 Security Tips to Protect Your User Data w/Anatoly Lubarsky

6:30-7 pm Character Design for Older Adults w/Robin Koman

7-8 pm Character Design Challenge w/Sandee Chamberlain

8-8:30 pm Engaging Storytelling in Interactive Narratives w/Dr. Victoria Lagrange

8:30-9 pm Quality Assurance in Video Games: From Hands-on to Writing Robots w/Alexis Ruegger

Oct. 8 SIEGE Keynote www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

Noon-1 pm Designing for Diversity w/Michelle Menard, Emily Horton, Zai Jeffries, Paul Murphy, and Satch Puri

Oct. 8 Jumpstarting Your Game Career and Studio www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

1-2 pm Class on Classes: Designing Roles in Games w/ Ben Sandfelder

2-2:30 pm Breaking into Art & Animation in Georgia w/Ginger Tontaveetong, Jeff Yu SPONSORED BY ASIFA-SOUTH

2:30-3:30 pm Going Open-Source in Production and Education w/Zachariah Inks

3:30-4 pm So You Want to be an Indie Game Developer w/John Posey

4-4:30 pm Teamwork in Game Dev: Bringing the Spice w/Tyler Kline

4:30-4:45 pm Successfully Navigating the Often Confusing Process of Self Publishing w/Shawn Allen

4:45-5:30 pm Hindsight’s Greatest Hits w/Joe Cassavaugh

5:30-6:30 pm So… You Want to Be a Voice Actor w/Ian O’Donnell

Oct. 9 SIEGE Networking and Silver Excellent in Game Design Awards noon – 6 pm

At the Doraville Digital Studio