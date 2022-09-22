With new app ‘Impact,’ Ron Howard hopes to create even for opportunities in Georgia’s film industry

From his start on television series such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” and “Happy Days” to directing Oscar-winning films such as “Apollo 13” and “A Beautiful Mind,” Ron Howard is no stranger to the work it takes to put together a great piece of entertainment.

It takes a dedicated crew of sometimes hundreds of individuals, coordinating in sync to put something magical on screen.

That’s why Howard helped found “Impact,” an app focused on making life easier for those who work behind the scenes on movies and TV shows, most notably crew and production.

Howard spoke with 11Alive anchor Jeff Hullinger about the impact of this new online platform, which is set to have its first public launch right here in Atlanta.

“It’s to engage the production community and heighten their ability to communicate,” Howard said of the project, a LinkedIn-like tool focused on those who work in the entertainment industry.

In his eyes, the app is a way to interact and expedite the process of getting a production crew together, noting the challenge that often arises in terms of simply knowing who is available and what their work experience is.