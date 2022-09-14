Wold Box Office: Barbarian storms the box office

Barbarian stormed the box office gate and captured the top spot while a Bollywood film surged all the way to second place.

A horror-thriller, Barbarian stars Bill Skarsgard, Justin Long, Georgina Campbell, and Kate Bosworth.

The movie, written and directed by Zach Cregger, follows a woman staying at an Airbnb who gets entangled with strange occurrences in the house she booked. Barbarian collected $10 million.

Surprise second placer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, an action-adventure-fantasy, picked up $4.4 million. It’s the fourth-highest bow for a Bollywood film in North America.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, the first part of a planned trilogy, is the third priciest Indian film project and the most expensive Hindi movie at the time of its release.

Top-billed by Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, the film chronicles how a deejay named Shiva discovers his strange connection to fire and that he has a supernatural weapon.

The big-budgeted production, which began in 2018 and ended in early 2022, was shot in various locations – Bulgaria, London, Edinburgh, Thailand, New York, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Manali.

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train cinched the third slot with $3.25 million. The Japan-set action-comedy-thriller, which has grossed $92.5 million domestically, is slowly inching its way to a $100 million benchmark.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is impressively in the top five – number four, to be exact, after 16 weekends. Although its weekend earnings this time, pegged at $3.17 million, reflected a 47 percent drop, indicating its steepest decline.

DC League of Super Pets, one of the summer’s biggest animated hits, collected $2.83 million to stay in the magic five. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart can now chalk up a very successful fifth collaboration, following two Jumanji films, Central Intelligence and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Making up the rest of the top ten were, in order: The Invitation, $2.62 million; Lifemark, a Christian drama starring Kirk Cameron, Marissa Lynae Hampton, and Alex Kendrick, which debuted with $2.21 million; Idris Elba’s Beast, $1.8 million; Minions: The Rise of Gru, $1.65 million; and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the re-release with “More Fun Stuff,” $1.3 million.

Overseas, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva also flexed its superpowers at the box office. In India alone, the movie topped the charts with $18.9 million, which was the eighth biggest all-time weekend bow and the number two debut for an Indian film.

Shiva earned a total offshore weekend tally of $22.1 million while its global total is $26.5 million.

The weekend also propelled several titles to overseas milestones. Minions: The Rise of Gru chattered its way to cross the $900 million worldwide benchmark.

Jurassic World Dominion, with its $997 million worldwide total, is poised to reach the $1 billion mark.

Bullet Train sped past the $200 million milestone. Spider-Man: No Way Home also reached the $1.1 billion international benchmark with global earnings tallied at $1.914 billion.

Cruise’s still unstoppable Maverick has now zoomed to $1.45 billion.

In Korea, its homemade Confidential Assignment 2: International drew $19.5 million.

In China, Give Me Five collected $21.1 million.