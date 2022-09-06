World Box Office: déjà vu time as Spider-Man

A movie that was released in 1975 cracked the top ten while another film from the more recent past climbed back to number one.

It was déjà vu time as Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in December last year, went back home to the top spot with $6 million. Spidey’s resurgence was thanks to additional footage.

Titled The More Fun Version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the re-release contains 11 minutes of well, more fun stuff. Those extra minutes of deleted scenes encouraged moviegoers to troop back to the cineplexes to watch (presumably again) the blockbuster starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jacob Batalon.

But even more newsworthy was the comeback from the 1970s of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. The re-release made the blockbuster take the tenth spot with $2.3 million.

The first ever National Cinema Day, held last September 3, helped boost Saturday earnings to $24.3 million. Conceived by The Cinema Foundation, the incentive offered $3 tickets to any movie, showtime, and format (including IMAX and 3D).

All the major movie studios backed National Cinema Day, which saw more than 3,000 North American movie houses sell $3 tickets.

Comprising the rest of the top ten were, in order: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, $5.5 million; DC League of Super-Pets, $5.45 million; Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train, $5.4 million; the horror flick The Invitation, $4.7 million; Idris Elba’s Beast, $3.64 million; Steve Carell’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, $3.13 million; and the anime Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, $2.4 million.

Internationally, some countries, including the United Kingdom, also celebrated National Cinema Day.

Bullet Train finally opened in Japan, where the movie is set. The action-comedy-thriller, directed by David Leitch and co-starring Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, led the offshore box office charts with $9.8 million.

The film, set aboard a train teeming with assassins, has hit the $100 million benchmark abroad. Globally, the movie has amassed $195.4 million in ticket sales.