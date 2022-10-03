Atlanta Esports Summit Names Presenting Partners

The Esports Summit conference in Atlanta, organized by Atlanta-based Skillshot Media, has announced a broad set of corporate and non-profit event partners connected to the event November 17-18, 2022. The event will take place at the recently-opened Skillshot Media esports campus in Uptown Atlanta. In addition, a new ticket bundle has been released which gives access to the gaming lifestyle festival and Summit partner, DreamHack Atlanta, taking place November 18-20, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Esports Summit will connect global business leaders and educators across the esports ecosystem across the two-day event with the goal of connecting play with learning. The conference event is followed by the three-day, immersive, gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack Atlanta.

CDW and Acer have been named Presenting Partners of Esports Summit 2022, supporting the conference theme of esports in education.

“Esports in education drives incredible opportunities for both access and equity for students. We are excited to continue our support for the students and the esports ecosystem by serving as the presenting sponsor, along with Acer, of the 2022 Esports Summit. CDW’s dedicated esports team is passionate about guiding schools on their esports journeys, and inspired by what students learn and achieve through these programs,” said Joe Simone, Vice President of Education, CDW. “We look forward to this coming together of education and industry leaders to drive more impact for our students.”

Other select Esports Summit partners include: Twitch, DreamHack, North America Scholastic Esports Foundation (NASEF), AXR Edge, Cxmmunity, Ghost Gaming, the*gameHERs, UGC, Tadpole Communications, FitGMR, Futures First, Atlanta Esports Alliance, Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Tech, and Georgia State University.

The conference will feature panel tracks and workshops related to both the business side of the gaming and esports industry and the world of scholastic esports education.