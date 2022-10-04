Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release

One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s.

Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road to millions of screens across the globe.

Morgan Faithe Harrell, 26, was born and raised here in the Fountain City. Graduating from Northside High School in 2014, she went on to major in dance at Kennesaw State University where she graduated in 2019. While graduation is a time of celebration, this was also the same year Harrell was in a car crash tearing her left bicep—an injury doctors told her she may never fully recover from.

“I almost gave up on myself. That was the first time that I… I felt like I failed. Like failing God, but I had a good attitude you know, ‘whatever happens, happens.’ God, he guided me to this far. I think it happened for a reason,” Harrell shared.

After surgery, months of rehab, and a pause in her dance career; Harrell says she felt the word of God tell her to print a picture of Tyler Perry to put in her bible. During recovery she turned to scripture and tuned into Perry’s motivational speeches. She recalls hearing his saying, ‘you go in with the word, out with the word,’ in reference to the bibles he buried under his studios and property.

Then just a few months later, Harrell’s agent told her about an upcoming audition for Tyler Perry’s first ever screenplay A Jazzman’s Blues.

