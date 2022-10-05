Exhibit Featuring Tyler Perry’s Work And Life Will Unveil in 2023 in Macon

The Tubman Museum is proud to announce an exhibit featuring the work and life of Tyler Perry that will be displayed in Feb. 2023. The exhibit will offer a one-of-kind glimpse into Perry’s life, going all the way back to the time he watched an Oprah Winfrey show that inspired him to write.

Harold Young, executive director of the Tubman Museum, recognized the powerful influence and inspiration Perry’s work has had, and continues to have on African Americans. For Young, Perry embodies the traits and characteristics of Harriet Tubman who broke down barriers, inspiring hundreds of enslaved people to escape the drudgery of their lives.

“Tyler Perry’s life is comparable to Harriet Tubman: once you overcome something, you can elevate someone, bring them up with you,” explains Young. “Our museum focuses on the art, history, and culture of black people, and this is what Tyler Perry is all about. He’s an artist, and there’s a history being made that he brings out in his movies, plays, and shows.”

Growing up in Louisiana, Perry endured years of abuse by his father, which led him to slip into depression. Ultimately, Perry found inspiration, using his talent to create relatable characters. The museum’s objective is to showcase his story.

“The exhibit will enlighten a lot of people about parts of Mr. Perry’s life that they, most likely, didn’t know,” says Mark E. Swinton, Senior V.P of scripted programming at Tyler Perry’s studios. “You know, he is a big celebrity and a public figure, but as you walk in [to the exhibit], you’ll get a sense of who he is today and what his journey was like.”

This marks the first time Perry has been featured in a museum that chronicles his life and work. With 17 feature films, 20 stage plays, seven television shows and a New York bestseller, Perry has eloquently stated in the past: “If you’re working towards a goal, and you believe it, you can see it.”

“This exhibit will be there to inspire people from all walks of life, and the team at Tyler Perry Studios is committed; we want to do this, and we’re excited to be part of something that will inform and uplift,” says Swinton. “I think Mr. Perry’s life will resonate with people – whether they’re rich or poor, African American or not – they’ll be able to walk away and take something from this.”

The Tyler Perry Exhibit will be on display for two years.