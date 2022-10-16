Francis Coppola Sets Final Casting For Epic ‘Megalopolis’; Film Shooting This Fall In Georgia

Francis Ford Coppola has completed the cast of Megalopolis, the epic drama that he’ll shoot this fall in Georgia.

Coppola has added SNL castmember Chloe Fineman, Licorice Pizza’s Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, newcomer Bailey Ives and Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman.

They join Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker and Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel in the three leads. Also in the cast are Jon Voight; Coppola’s Apocalypse Now discovery Laurence Fishburne, The Godfather’s Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, Aubrey Plaza, Madeleine Gardella and James Remar.

Coppola has ruminated over Megalopolis for over two decades. He is financing almost all of it himself. A maverick who has always bet on his vision — mostly to great success — he has put up the majority of the nearly $100 million. Logline: The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and dangerous love.

In an interview earlier this year with Deadline about his Oscar memories, I asked Coppola if he’s staking himself yet again because he would not want to regret it on his death bed someday. He said that was only part of it. See more at Deadline.