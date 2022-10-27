Georgia Entertainment 100 Event Slated for Atlanta at Gallery Anderson Smith

After a two year pause due to the pandemic, the Georgia Entertainment 100 event is set for November 16th in Atlanta. The popular evening affair will host the who’s who of entertainment including directors, producers, and studio executives. Local and statewide political leaders will be honored and recognized at the event acknowledging their role in creating a business friendly environment for filmmakers.

The event will be held on November 16th at the newly opened Gallery Anderson Smith in Buckhead. Presented by Crafty Apes and other partners to be named later, the invite only gathering will start at 6pm with drinks and food provided for guests. To get more information about supporting the event or receiving an invitation, please contact us here or email randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com.

“I am so excited to make this announcement about our Atlanta event. We had a wonderful Georgia Entertainment 100 event this summer in Columbus and to be back in Atlanta after a long pause is just refreshing,” says Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “Anderson Smith’s art gallery is a wonderful venue for this affair – great open space and incredible artwork will be hovering our audience.”

The wines, champaign and other adult beverages will be provided by Medici International and the food will celebrate the country of the Philippines. Attendees will hear spurts of content from political leaders, industry analysts and select companies thriving in Georgia’s entertainment economy. The Georgia Entertainment 100 will support Saprea as the charity of choice. With a noted link to the entertainment industry, Saprea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sexual abuse find healing, empowering caregivers to protect their kids, and raising awareness around an epidemic that, in the US alone, impacts 1 in 5 children.

“While we communicate mostly in a virtual world today, it’s super important to gather in the flesh – especially in this industry,” continued Randy Davidson. “As we wind down 2022 and look into 2023, we hope you will support the Georgia Entertainment 100 and help us honor those participating in our industry and those individuals advocating for progressive policies to further success in film, music and gaming.”

More information will be forthcoming. To get more information about supporting the event please contact us here or email randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com.