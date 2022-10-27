Hotel Dunsmuir Director Wins Best Director at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival

Hotel Dunsmuir competed for best thriller at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival and was on the big screen at the RoleCall Theater at Ponce City Market Oct. 14th. It won Best Director at the Festival.

Photography was done at the mountainous border between California and Oregon. The production had crew members from Georgia and a close connection to the state.

Deep in the rural West, a young woman named Billie (Jet Jandreau) lives under the thumb of her domineering husband Luke (Jose Rosete), the alpha in a group of small-town outlaws. When Luke’s antics cross a line, Billie flees for her mysterious and witchy grandmother Maddy, whom Luke despises and holds in superstitious contempt. At the halfway point to Maddy’s house, with a seething Luke hot on her tail, Billie checks into a run-down Gold Rush era hotel in the mountain town of Dunsmuir. A disturbing experience in her room sends Billie back on the road, this time accompanied by a hotel maid she befriends named Ruby (Amber Gaston). As the two women speed down the highway across spooky and desolate mountains, they are pursued by Luke – and something else which began following them at Hotel Dunsmuir…

The producers of the film are Robb Gardner, Erik Wegner, and Fred Chavez and starred Jet Jandreau, Amber Gaston and Jose Rosete. Hotel Dunsmuir is represented by VMI Worldwide, and is out on Amazon Prime, Itunes, Vudu and other major VOD streaming platforms.