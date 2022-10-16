How this Lambert graduate broke into the film industry on the set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Taylor Bahr was 10 years old when she first watched “Star Wars” with her dad.

She became instantly enamored with the movie as she watched the fantastical world filled with spaceships and lightsabers play out across the screen in their living room, sparking a sudden interest in film that soon turned into her passion.

Bahr remembers telling her dad that one day she would like to make a movie just like it, creating scenes just as captivating and incredible to show to an audience on the big screen.

A decade later, that dream is starting to become a reality.

The Lambert High School graduate recently worked as an intern in the set-decorating department for the Marvel Studio’s film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

"To think the first movie I worked [on]was the latest in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise I love is just incredible," Bahr said.