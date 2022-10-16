Quarterly Columbus Film Commission Meeting Highlights Trends and Local Projects

Business owners and entertainment professionals from Columbus and beyond attended the Columbus Film Commission’s quarterly meeting on Wednesday, October 12th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses together to hear from local officials and experts regarding the state of entertainment.

The meeting was held at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center and facilitated by Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “It was great to gather again in person after so long conducting these quarterly meetings virtually,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “These meetings provide a forum for us to highlight local projects and initiatives along with individuals in the region working on entertainment projects.”

Brennen Dicker was the guest speaker. As Executive Director of the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University, he spoke about his career path into the industry and his views about the future of film in Georgia. Slocumb continued, “I want to especially thank Brennen for speaking to our audience. His comments about the industry from his varied background provided a very educated perspective on key topics.”

The date for the next quarterly meeting will be announced soon.