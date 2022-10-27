RiseImpact Capital Announces Partnership with North Star Incentives

RiseImpact Capital and North Star Incentives are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to pursue film and entertainment industry tax credit brokerage, syndication, and finance opportunities. Los Angeles based Nicole Ameln, President and Founder of North Star Incentives, will support RiseImpact’s efforts in this industry. This alliance will enable RiseImpact to strengthen current relationships, develop new relationships, and pursue new financing opportunities in the industry.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to strengthen my relationship with Nicole, a veteran entertainment industry executive with deep knowledge and experience of both domestic and foreign entertainment industry tax credits,” says Robert Lay, Managing Partner of RiseImpact. “Nicole and her team’s experience in the industry and presence in Los Angeles will allow us to continue to build existing and develop new relationships and explore new and creative opportunities to syndicate and finance tax credits earned by both studios, independent producers, and other content creators. Given the dramatic expansion in avenues for both content creation and distribution, we are very encouraged by investment and financing opportunities related to tax credits earned by film, television, and digital media productions.”

“Having worked with Robert since 2005, I am delighted to now expand our work, deepening RiseImpact’s relationships within Hollywood, and providing much needed opportunities to clients through the monetization of production incentives earned by productions all over the world”, says Nicole Ameln, President and Founder of North Star Incentives. “Our goal is to provide value and exceptional service to our shared clients from compliance to monetization of production incentives.”

About RiseImpact Capital, LLC

RiseImpact Capital is a full service tax advantaged real estate development and federal & state tax credit syndication firm specializing in affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, and film & entertainment. With offices in Louisiana, Missouri, California, Georgia, and South Carolina, the RiseImpact team has financed over $2 billion in various federal and state tax credits. We specialize in partnering with local developers and stakeholders to build high impact developments that transform communities, families, and small businesses. For our tax credit investors, we offer a diversified portfolio of state and federal tax credits to help manage their tax liability in addition to achieving CRA, ESG and other sustainability and societal impact objectives. www.riseimpact.com

About North Star Incentives, LLC

North Star Incentives is the leading production incentive compliance service provider in the entertainment industry, creating the most value for producers by maximizing production incentives for their projects. North Star Incentive’s experience with domestic and international production incentives is unmatched allowing it to seamlessly partner with producers, financiers and distributors to ensure maximization and receipt of production incentives all over the world with ease. North Star Incentives provides compliance services of an already established production incentives, assists interested parties to establish incentives in a jurisdiction, provides production entity and tax return preparation management, as well as pre and post production accounting services. North Star Incentives allows producers to focus on their projects with none of the burden that obtaining production incentives requires. www.northstarincentives.com