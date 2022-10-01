Trending
SIEGE Presentation Schedule Announced for Oct. 7&8

News

SIEGE is hybrid this year, with most of the presentations occurring on the GGDA YouTube channel, with in-person events like the Silv-E awards ceremony, happening again at the Doraville Digital Studios.

All times EST. Session links go to previous sessions by that presenter

Oct. 7 Advanced Game Design www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

  • 4-5 pm Building Nation AIs, or ” Bloodthirsty AI and how to wipe out half of the world population in the Iron Age” w/Michelle Menard, Emily Turner, Will Chambers
  • 5-6 pm Funding Options for Developers w/Kelly Wallick, John Polson, Alan Wilson
  • 6-6:30 pm 10 Security Tips to Protect Your User Data w/Anatoly Lubarsky
  • 6:30-7 pm Character Design for Older Adults w/Robin Koman
  • 7-8 pm Character Design Challenge w/Sandee Chamberlain
  • 8:30-9 pm Quality Assurance in Video Games: From Hands-on to Writing Robots w/Alexis Ruegger

Oct. 8 SIEGE Keynote www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

Noon-1 pm Designing for Diversity w/Michelle Menard, Emily Horton, Satch Puri, and Zai Jeffries

Oct. 8 Jumpstarting Your Game Career and Studio www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

  • 1-1:30 pm Class on Classes: Designing Roles in Games w/ Ben Sandfelder
  • 1:30-2 pm 8-8:30 pm Engaging Storytelling in Interactive Narratives w/Dr. Victoria Lagrange
  • 2-2:30 pm Breaking into Art & Animation in Georgia w/Ginger Tontaveetong, Jeff Yu SPONSORED BY ASIFA-SOUTH
  • 2:30-3:30 pm Going Open-Source in Production and Education w/Zachariah Inks
  • 3:30-4 pm So You Want to be an Indie Game Developer w/John Posey
  • 4-4:30 pm Teamwork in Game Dev: Bringing the Spice w/Tyler Kline
  • 4:30-4:45 pm Successfully Navigating the Often Confusing Process of Self Publishing w/Shawn Allen
  • 4:45-5:30 pm Hindsight’s Greatest Hits w/Joe Cassavaugh
  • 5:30-6:30 pm So… You Want to Be a Voice Actor w/Ian O’Donnell
