SIEGE Presentation Schedule Announced for Oct. 7&8

SIEGE is hybrid this year, with most of the presentations occurring on the GGDA YouTube channel, with in-person events like the Silv-E awards ceremony, happening again at the Doraville Digital Studios.

All times EST. Session links go to previous sessions by that presenter

Oct. 7 Advanced Game Design www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

4-5 pm Building Nation AIs, or ” Bloodthirsty AI and how to wipe out half of the world population in the Iron Age” w/Michelle Menard, Emily Turner, Will Chambers

5-6 pm Funding Options for Developers w/Kelly Wallick, John Polson, Alan Wilson

6-6:30 pm 10 Security Tips to Protect Your User Data w/Anatoly Lubarsky

6:30-7 pm Character Design for Older Adults w/Robin Koman

7-8 pm Character Design Challenge w/Sandee Chamberlain

8:30-9 pm Quality Assurance in Video Games: From Hands-on to Writing Robots w/Alexis Ruegger

Oct. 8 SIEGE Keynote www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

Noon-1 pm Designing for Diversity w/Michelle Menard, Emily Horton, Satch Puri, and Zai Jeffries

Oct. 8 Jumpstarting Your Game Career and Studio www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs