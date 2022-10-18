Supporters for Africa Film Showcase 2022 Confirmed, Tickets Still Available for October 20th Event

RoadShow Africa announced today sponsors and partners for their event, The Africa Film Showcase. RoadShow Africa, a subsidiary of RoadShow Equity Partners, is the first platform to offer investors an opportunity to participate in a diverse portfolio of risk-mitigated media projects involving filmmakers from Africa engaging with Georgia.

“We have been especially pleased with the support from the business community for this inaugural event,” said Jim Munson, CEO of RoadShow Africa. “Organizations from Atlanta and beyond have stepped up to show their excitement for the Showcase and help us celebrate African film projects. We want to thank Greenspoon Marder, Delta, Fulton Films, Ripple Videos and the many others that have come on board.”

A complete list of partners and sponsors can be found at https://bit.ly/3BwG2EU.

This inaugural affair will be held on October 20th, 2022 at the Auburn Avenue Research Library. The afternoon and evening gathering will include panel discussions powered by Fulton Films, sneak-peaks of African films, and a reception serving African-inspired drinks and hors d’oeuvres and attended by African filmmakers, government leaders, students, and international dignitaries. A few tickets remain and can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/3demXis.

“Attendees will not be disappointed as we have two star-studded panels and powerful presentations – not to mention the opportunity to network with filmmakers, distributors and producers that are slated to attend,” concluded Munson.

RoadShow Africa recognizes and supports the growing number of African filmmakers by representing this talent in the American market to ensure they receive equitable compensation for their work and have access to advanced educational programs, distribution, and international collaborations. Saprea, a nonprofit organization focusing on child abuse healing and prevention has been designated as the charity of choice for the event.

A partial list of other partners and sponsors includes:

● Tropic Isle Living

● Medici International

● Saprea

● Ghana International Chamber of Commerce

● National Incarceration Association

● World Trade Center Atlanta

● Georgia Production Partnership

● Art Meso

● Georgia Entertainment News

● Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Entertainment

● Princeton Healthcare

● Consulate General of Nigeria

● International Trade Administration

● Creative Collective Capital

● 2gether Global

● 2nd Wind Media

● Waterbear

For a full and current list including more information about RoadShow Africa, please visit https://bit.ly/3BwG2EU. For more information about investing, partnering, or supporting RoadShow Africa, please email info@roadshowafrica.com, and don’t forget to purchase your tickets to The Africa Film Showcase today at https://bit.ly/3demXis.