The Women Behind SCAD Savannah Film Fest Discuss Its 25-Year Reign

Savannah, Georgia, is home to the largest university-run film festival in the country. The aspiring directors, producers and below-the-line techs at the Savannah College of Art and Design have shown that they can draw big-name films and awards contenders to their corner of the South, and this year marks a quarter-century of the fest. To celebrate, SCAD founder and president Paula Wallace and festival director Christina Routhier reminisce to THR.

What makes SCAD stand out in the landscape of film festivals?

PAULA WALLACE Last year, we presented Kenneth Branagh with a lifetime achievement award — but showbiz being showbiz, moments before the presentation, there was a hitch. I stood backstage, preparing to introduce Sir Kenneth to the crowd, and he was nowhere to be found. I tiptoed over to stage left, where The Honeybees, a performance group at the school, were preparing a number, hoping they’d seen our special guest. Then I saw: Right in the middle of their huddle stood Sir Kenneth Branagh, conducting an impromptu master class. This moment, when a film god finds professional camaraderie with students, is what makes the SCAD Film Fest stand out. These kinds of encounters happen every year, every day, every hour of the festival. See more here at THR.