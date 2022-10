Women In Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA) is thrilled to announce that scholarships are available for currently enrolled female college students in the Atlanta Metro Area who are seeking a career in the entertainment industry.

Application Deadline: November 18, 2022, Scholarships will be presented on 12/2 at the 2022 WIFTA Gala, venue : Fulton County Government Building

Application Link: tinyurl.com/wiftascholarships2022

Additional questions, please email: shellie@wifta.org