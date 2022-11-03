168 Film Festival Begins

The 168 Film Festival is taking place Fri. – Sat., Nov. 4 – 5, 2022. General Admission Tickets are available with VIP options from $18-168 here.

The festival features international films and showcases its signature 168 Film Project, the short filmmaking competition in which participants create an 11-min short film during a (168-hour) week, based on foundational scriptures. Two days of festivities will be hosted at the Town Stage at Trilith and includes thought-provoking panels like Friday’s “Industry Trends: L.A. vs. GA,” and an exhibition on the Shroud of Turin, thought by many to be the burial shroud of Jesus Christ, led by expert Russ Breault.

Friday will finish with the Opening Party, the venue to be announced.

Saturday will feature screening blocks and additional intriguing panel discussions. Along with the Red Carpet Walk and the Awards Show, winners will share $5,000 in cash, prizes, and worldwide publicity.

The 2022 168 Film judges include:

* Cameron Arnett, Actor/Director, known for I Still Believe and Overcomer, winner 2020 Movieguide Most Inspiring Performance, and ICFF Actor of the Year.

*Brian Bird, Co-creator/Executive Producer, When Calls the Heart; Writer/Producer, The Case for Christ and Captive.

*Leilani Downer, Writer-Producer-Director who has worked on Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; and Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms.

*Mark Fincannon, Casting Director, The Resident, Genius; The Wonder Years and The Blind Side.

*Gary Hall, Founder of Hollywood Impact Studios Prison Ministry, Writer/Producer, 21 Jump Street, and former Sr.VP 20th Century Fox Television Post Production.

*Yvette Sams, is a writer/director/producer with many projects in development including her family drama series, Edge of the South, and several Christmas projects. She wrote the film A Royal Surprise currently streaming on BET Network.

*John David Ware, Director, Unbridled; Producer, Final Frequency; Founder and Director of the 168 Film Project.