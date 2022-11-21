Athena Studios dedicates state-of-the-art soundstage, learning center to University of Georgia and Georgia Film Academy

A sound stage and learning center dedicated for student use will help shape Georgia’s film and television production talent for generations to come.

Dedicated on Nov. 4, 2022, Athena Studios’ 14,600 square-foot soundstage and learning center will be for the exclusive use of educating and training of students in University of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy programs. The student facility is located on Athena Studios’ 110-acre studio complex featuring 200,000 square feet of purpose-built space for TV and film production, which will be available to host productions in January 2023.

“The Peach State is a national leader in film and television production, and opportunities for students like the one created with this soundstage and Athena Studio’s partnership with UGA and the Georgia Film Academy ensure those up-and-coming members of the workforce are ready to succeed in this field,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “As we continue to attract productions of all sizes, assets like this are preparing the next generation for the many roles available in this thriving sector. Thank you to all those who made this project possible, and we look forward to seeing its positive impact on our state.”

Students from the University of Georgia’s new Master of Fine Arts in Film, Television and Digital Media and its Entertainment and Media Studies undergraduate degree program at Grady College will use Athena Studios’ student space. Georgia Film Academy will use the space in partnership with the UGA MFA Film program.

“Georgia’s thriving production industry will need talent for decades to come,” said Joel Harber, CEO of Athena Studios. “We are proud to make this major contribution to our state’s workforce development.”

More than 150 people gathered for the student studio dedication and tours of the facility, including leaders from Georgia’s film industry, The Grady Board of Trust, and UGA film students.

“With Athena Studios’ soundstage and learning center located within a few miles of our campus, we have a powerful new tool for our film students to learn in a real-world environment,” said Dr. Charles Davis, dean of Grady College. “We are grateful for the access to this cutting edge facility that will enhance our undergraduate and graduate film programs.”