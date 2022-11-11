Georgia Entertainment 100 Sold Out, Event to Highlight Technology and Trends Going into 2023

As anticipated, the Georgia Entertainment 100 event to be held in Atlanta is at capacity. The event will focus on technology, trends and policymaking as we wind down 2022 and look forward to 2023.

The Georgia Entertainment 100 event is set for November 16th at the newly opened Gallery Anderson Smith in Buckhead. The evening affair will host the who’s who of entertainment including directors, producers, and studio executives. Local and statewide political leaders will be honored and recognized acknowledging their role in creating a business friendly environment for filmmakers.

“This is a key moment in the industry as gaming, music and film activities are bubbling over throughout the state. This, coupled with all the new legislators that will descend on the Capital in 2023, make it essential to be engaged with all that’s happening in Georgia’s entertainment industry,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “We are so thankful for our partners – helping to support this effort to connect people in the industry together and afford us the opportunity to be present in advocating for progressive policy in Georgia.”

Davidson continued, “I want to acknowledge our presenting partner Crafty Apes and our premier partners ICP, Gallery Anderson Smith and Medici International. Their overarching support make these type events possible. I would also like to thank our special partners the Columbus Film Commission, Brook Furniture Rental, Creative Financial Group, Sapelo Insurance, Yancey Entertainment, Paradigm Security, United Rentals, Catalyst Productions, and Storyboards & Animatics.”

The Georgia Entertainment 100 will support Saprea as the charity of choice. With a noted link to the entertainment industry, Saprea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sexual abuse find healing, empowering caregivers to protect their kids, and raising awareness around an epidemic that, in the US alone, impacts 1 in 5 children.

To get more information about supporting the event please contact us here or email randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com.