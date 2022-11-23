Georgia Entertainment Event, Recap with Photos

The Georgia Entertainment 100 event was held last week in Atlanta and focused on technology, trends and policymaking. The evening affair hosted the who’s who of entertainment including directors, producers, and studio executives.

“It was among our best ever, an exciting reflection of professionals ready to gather in full force. The food was incredible, the speakers were super informative and I’m still getting feedback about the quality of the networking at the event,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News.

The invite-only event, primarily aimed at connecting top level professionals, featured spurts of content about VFX and post-production work in Georgia from Matt Akey and a very memorable showing of how storyboarding works from Mark Simon. The group also heard from Representative Josh Bonner as he provided an outlook of the upcoming legislative session considering all the changes in the most recent election.

Crafty Apes, the presenting partner, was joined by premier partners ICP, Gallery Anderson Smith and Medici International. Other special partners included PC&E Atlanta, Columbus Film Commission, United Rentals, Brook Furniture Rental, Creative Financial Group, Sapelo Insurance, Yancey Entertainment, Paradigm Security, Catalyst Productions, and Storyboards & Animatics.

The Georgia Entertainment 100 recognized Saprea as the charity of choice. Saprea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sexual abuse find healing, empowering caregivers to protect their kids, and raising awareness around an epidemic that, in the US alone, impacts 1 in 5 children.

