Lights, Camera, Action in Georgia: Check out what stars from some of the buzziest productions have to say about being Georgia-lensed

Our top five behind-the-scenes videos give an exclusive sneak peek into your favorite Georgia-lensed TV shows and films. In addition to giving us the inside scoop about the day-to-day of production crews and actors, these videos put Georgia’s diverse locations and local resources in the spotlight.

1. “THE VAMPIRE DIARIES” PRODUCTION TEAM ROCKS!

This creative video from “The Vampire Diaries” grabs our top spot! Join the talented production team for their unique take on creating the show in Georgia – as they try to escape a locked room on set. The state’s locally grown talent pool, Southern hospitality, diverse locations, and overall film-friendly community are among the assets recognized by the casting director, location manager, and art director.

Thanks to serving as the show’s primary filming location since the first season, thousands of visitors flock to Covington each month for guided tours run by local businesses or to explore on their own. For ideas of what to expect, view Explore Georgia’s list of “The Vampire Diaries” haunts.

The benefits the CW show has had on Covington, and the state, are undeniable. In its eight seasons filming in Georgia, “The Vampire Diaries” spent millions of dollars on crew and extras, hotel nights, transportation, sets, wardrobe, and more. For its sixth season in 2014, the production spent over $1 million on catering, over $200,000 on set decorations, and $9 million hiring Georgia cast members and extras.

2. DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON RETURNS TO GEORGIA FOR “JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE”

What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says about Georgia must be true! In this short and sweet video, Johnson explains why the state has a special place in his heart. His devotion is evidenced by his many returns to the state to film. His Georgia-lensed credits include “Fast Five,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “Baywatch,” “Jungle Cruise,” and his most recent chart-topping flick, “Black Adam.”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” began filming in Georgia in August 2016. The production hired 546 Georgia crew members, spent $1.5 million renting out warehouse and stage space, and paid over $250,000 in private location fees. The 2019 sequel, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” brought Johnson to Georgia again for an even greater production spend.

3. THE BEST “THE ORIGINALS” INCENTIVE VIDEO EVER?

This video about the popular “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff earns No. 3 on our list for creativity! Check out the entertainment value as this one seamlessly integrates all of the things the “The Originals” crew members like most about working in Georgia. It’s a short film in itself!

Crew members remarked on how Georgia’s wide variety of locations allowed them to create the look of New York City, New Orleans, and even ancient European villages during the five seasons the show was filmed here. Georgia cities including Conyers, Madison, Macon, and Rome were used for a variety of scenes and backdrops. Explore Georgia has compiled a great list of “The Originals” film tour locations to check out.

The crew also remarked on the large number of local vendors and small businesses they partnered with during production. For the final season, shot in 2017, the production spent $395,000 on set decorations, $755,000 on catering and other food, and $3 million on transportation and truck rentals.

4. “OZARK” STARS ON FINDING PERFECT LOCATIONS IN GEORGIA

In this behind-the-scenes video, the actors behind the Emmy award-winning Netflix series “Ozark” give viewers insight into their unique experiences filming on location in the Peach State. Spots like Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona are heavily featured in the show, along with cities like Canton, Lawrenceville, and Norcross.

The thing that makes Georgia a great state for locations, according to “Ozark” actress Laura Linney, is that it has a little bit of everything: urban areas, rural areas, lakes, and mountains, and all within a reasonable distance of each other. Explore Georgia has a list of many iconic Georgia landmarks and businesses that you might be surprised to learn are featured on the show.

For its fourth and final season, which began filming in Georgia in August 2021, production for “Ozark” hired 1,385 crew members and 1,553 extras, spent over $5 million on location fees and permits, and totaled over 6,000 days in hotels and other lodging.

5. “BLACK LIGHTNING,”” WE’LL MISS YOU!

From mountains to beaches, great crew to fantastic vendors, Georgia has it all. But don’t just take our word for it – hear from the production crew behind the superhero drama “Black Lighting,” which filmed its four seasons in Georgia from 2017-2021. In our final pick for this list of the best behind-the-scenes videos from projects filmed in the state, the “Black Lightning” production crew spin an epic story of triumph during the COVID-19 pandemic, and answer the question: “Why Georgia?”

Anything you need can be found right here in Georgia, a co-producer member remarks.

And find it they did. For the taping of the final season in 2021, the “Black Lighting” production spent $31 million on Georgia crew hires, $2 million on post editing, and over $1.7 million on location fees and permits.