Midnight Train Film Festival in Columbus

The Midnight Train Film Festival was held last Friday in Columbus.

The festival was founded by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips. Stacy is a B.F.A. graduate from California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) and over 25-year veteran in the media industry. She located to Georgia after spending most of her life in Los Angeles and has participated as a professional screenwriter, producer, director, casting director, locations manager, and actor in a combined total of 500-plus film, television, commercial, and industrial projects. ​

Scott Phillips holds a degree in print journalism from the University of Georgia where he served as one of the film critics for the Red & Black student newspaper. His first film review was published in 1988. Scott has been the Executive Editor and Senior Writer for The Movie Isle since its inception in November 2017. From 2013 through 2017, he reviewed films for Film Dispenser. Scott’s work also appears in each issue of Columbus and the Valley Magazine where he writes about a variety of film-related topics.

For more information visit their web site.