Movie shooting in Juliette likely a big budget Apple movie featuring Scarlet Johansson and Channing Tatum

Our #Scene13 team reports that a major casting company is looking for extras for a shoot in Juliette next month and the most likely project is one starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and Ray Romano.

C.L. Casting put out a call for Caucasian men for a 1969 period NASA shoot in Juliette on December 9th.

C.L. Casting has since put out an additional casting call for males and females ages 18 and up. Extras must be willing to have 1960’s haircuts.

The work date is listed as December 9th, in Juliette. The post can be found on their Facebook page.

C.L. Casting is the same company that provided Movie Extras for the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” starring Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford , and “Best Of Enemies” starring Taraji P. Hinson and Sam Rockwell, which each filmed in Macon.

The pay is actually higher than average for extras which would point to a major production. People who are selected as extras are promised $75 for their fitting day in November, and a guaranteed $182 for a shooting day that could last up to 12 hours, with another $50 to cover gas on the two days.

If Juliette, the home of a sleepy mill village that served as a backdrop for the movie, “Fried Green Tomatoes” seems like an odd choice for a NASA shoot, in 2017, Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer served as the setting for a NASA scene in the Oscar-winning movie “First Man” starring Ryan Gosling. The film was about Neil Armstrong’s journey to become the first man to walk on the moon and the dramatic space race against the Soviet Union that made it all happen.

The most likely candidate for this movie is “Project Artemis”. ProductionList.com says it was scheduled to start shooting around Atlanta in late October. Movie Insider also confirms Project Artemis is shooting in Georgia.