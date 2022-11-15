Partners for the Georgia Entertainment 100 Event in Atlanta

The Georgia Entertainment 100 event to be held in Buckhead on November 16th is at capacity. The event will focus on technology, trends and policymaking. The evening affair will host the who’s who of entertainment including directors, producers, and studio executives. Local and statewide political leaders will be honored and recognized acknowledging their role in creating a business friendly environment for filmmakers.

“We have great food, drinks and the right people at the event. Plus, we have some very special content planned that will be sprinkled throughout the evening,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “We are so appreciative of the partners that have helped make this event possible.”

Crafty Apes, the presenting partner, is joined by premier partners ICP, Gallery Anderson Smith and Medici International. Their overarching support make these type events possible. Other special partners include PC&E Atlanta, Columbus Film Commission, United Rentals, Brook Furniture Rental, Creative Financial Group, Sapelo Insurance, Yancey Entertainment, Paradigm Security, Catalyst Productions, and Storyboards & Animatics.

The Georgia Entertainment 100 will support Saprea as the charity of choice. With a noted link to the entertainment industry, Saprea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sexual abuse find healing, empowering caregivers to protect their kids, and raising awareness around an epidemic that, in the US alone, impacts 1 in 5 children.

To get more information about supporting the event please contact us here or email randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com.