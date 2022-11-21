Wakanda Forever Generated Over $314 Million for Georgia’s Economy

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever infused the Georgia economy with more than $314 million in local economic activity, according to data from Disney and Marvel Studios. The production also created more than 1,800 local jobs for Georgia residents and supported many local businesses.

The overall impact data was announced at a community screening in Atlanta for the film’s local crew and businesses that supported the production. The screening last week welcomed cast and crew, local vendors, the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film Academy, the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment City of Atlanta, Make-A-Wish® Georgia staff, volunteers and wish families, Blue Star Families, state and local elected officials, and local business and community leaders.

“The production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a perfect illustration of the strength of the film, television, and streaming industry in Georgia,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “Marvel Studios returned to Atlanta to create this highly anticipated sequel in part because of the local infrastructure, talent, and incentives. And, just like what we can expect on screen, the production’s impact did not disappoint. It generated more money in local economic activity than its predecessor, supporting local vendors and boosting Georgia’s economy. We are so grateful for the support amongst so many Georgians who continue to make the Peach State one of the most successful production locations in the world.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever filmed in Atlanta, Fairburn, Serenbe, Roberta, and Brunswick, Georgia. Its economic benefits include:

● More than $314 million invested in the local economy.

● More than 1,885 local workers earned wages totaling more than $88 million.

● More than $13.8 million spent on lodging.

● More than $4.9 million spent on catering.

● More than $9 million spent on hardware and lumber supplies.

“It is great to see coastal Georgia’s unique geography and strong local film workforce resulting in a growing production presence in our region,” said Beth Nelson, Savannah Regional Film Commission Executive Director. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an amazing project that boosted local employment and utilized a wide network of local small businesses. We are excited to see our region featured in another film with global impact and look forward to continuing to grow.”

“The movie industry began in Coweta County with the creation of Raleigh Studios in Senoia in the 1980s. We couldn’t be prouder to serve as the birthplace of the movie industry in Georgia,” said Candace Boothby, President of the Newton-Coweta Chamber of Commerce. “Filming creates a ripple or trickle-down effect with all local services from cleaning services to dry cleaning to catering. The contributions to the local economy are seen in the increase in tourism dollars, increased investments in housing and increased opportunities for small business and increased revenue for governments and citizens.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened nationwide on Nov. 11, 2022. For additional interviews with creators of the film, in front of and behind the camera, please visit The Credits.