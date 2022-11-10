Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in Southwest Georgia

The boys are back again: Alexander Kane, Michael Donnavan and Vernon Davis are the founders of Workhorse Cinema, a local, independent production company. They are bringing some action to southwest Georgia.

They’re currently working on their 11th movie in Adel, and it’s called “72 hours.”

Actor and producer Alexander Kane says creating jobs and opportunities for locals in our region is what they strive to do.

“Anybody that wants to work in the movie business, we’re here to help you achieve those dreams. There’s been so many locals since the last two or three movies that have join our crew and I get more excited each time I watch a local start with us and grow into a bigger and better career,” Kane said. See more here.