World Box Office: Can The Rock Do It Again?

Despite horror films flooding the theaters in time for the Halloween season, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam still topped the box office charts in its second week.

Johnson’s first superhero movie, which took 15 years to bring to the big screen (counting from 2007 when the announcement was first made), grabbed $27.7 million.

The Warner Bros. release, also starring Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Henry Winkler, made $111.1 million in two weeks. It’s the 18th film of The Rock to notch the $100 million milestone in North America.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise held strong, staying in second place where it also debuted on the previous weekend. The A-listers’ romantic comedy set in Bali (but actually lensed in Australia) garnered $10 million for a domestic two-week total so far of $33.7 million.

In this trick-or-treat season, four fright films landed in the top ten: Prey for the Devil (third), Smile (fourth), Halloween Ends (fifth), and Terrifier 2 (eighth).

An exorcism tale revolving around a nun, Prey for the Devil bowed with $7.02 million. Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, and Colin Salmon headline this female-centered Lionsgate release directed by Daniel Stamm.

Smile, still benefiting from favorable word of mouth and dropping mildly since it debuted five weeks ago, grinned its way to another $5.05 million. The runaway hit this fall, narrating how a therapist goes through increasingly horrific experiences, is nearing the $100 million North American benchmark with its $92.3 million cumulative tally.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween Ends is no match to Smile but it still snagged $3.83 million for a three-week haul of $60.3 million. Halloween Ends is underperforming compared to previous installments of the franchise.

Lagging behind is Terrifier 2, which features the return of Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) who pursues Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) on Halloween evening. The sequel to the 2016 original scared up $1.8 million.

Comprising the rest of the top ten were: Till (sixth), director Chinonye Chukwu’s biographical drama showcasing Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till, who sought justice for the lynching death of her teen son, Emmett, in 1955, which picked up $2.81 million; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, seventh ($2.83 million); and The Woman King, ninth ($1.11 million).

Cate Blanchett’s Tar, a drama for which she won the 2022 Venice Film Festival best actress prize as a renowned composer-conductor, cracked the magic ten. Todd Field’s first feature film in 16 years, distributed by Focus Features, drew $1.04 million.

Internationally, Johnson also cemented his reputation as a box office draw with Black Adam emerging as the number one in more than 60 territories. The eleventh DC Extended Universe movie’s weekend overseas take of $39 million increased the international and worldwide totals to $139 million and $250 million, respectively.

The Rock’s latest hit was especially solid in such countries as Brazil, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Spain, France, Indonesia, and Australia.

Smile’s producers also have every reason to grin over their supernatural horror film’s performance offshore, where it sold $7 million at the turnstiles. The $93.6 million overseas cume is fast approaching the $100 million benchmark while the movie has already pocketed $186 million worldwide.

Ticket to Paradise, which opened way earlier internationally, has accumulated $85.7 million in 70-plus markets. Clooney and Roberts’ comedy as a divorced couple teaming up to sabotage their daughter’s impending wedding has now racked up $119.4 million worldwide.

In South Korea, the Halloween stampede tragedy has tempered the moviegoing mood. Two homegrown films, Confession and Remember, opened with $1.74 million and $1.26 million, respectively.

In the United Kingdom, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s The Banshees of Inisherin is performing solidly with $4.8 million after two weeks.