World Box Office: Smile still Grinning

Smile, the film that was originally planned to go straight to streaming, is grinning its way to the bank. The film made for $17 million – a measly sum by Hollywood standards – has now hit the $200 million mark globally.

In his first feature directing job, Parker Finn, who has done only two short films, came up with a movie that is now the number-one horror film of 2022 in many countries, including Australia, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and France.

In addition, Smile, about a therapist who witnesses her patient’s suicide and then starts going through frightening experiences, has become Paramount Pictures’ all-time most successful horror film in more than 25 territories, including Mexico, Austria, France, Poland, Scandinavia, Germany, Poland, and Israel.

Combining the offshore earnings of $103.8 million with the domestic tally of $99.1 million, Smile has now picked up a worldwide cume of $202.9 million.

In a statement, Paramount Pictures President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Robbins said, “The spectacular worldwide performance of Smile demonstrates what is truly possible when you deliver a brilliantly sticky marketing campaign on top of a masterfully made high-concept horror film.

“Thank you to all our creative partners, director Parker Finn, the amazing cast, and our best-in-class production, marketing, and distribution teams for creating a communal entertainment experience that movie-loving audiences can only find in the theaters.”

Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is hardly a slouch in the overseas market, either. After pocketing $25.4 million in over 70 territories, The Rock’s major debut in a superhero film increased its offshore total to $182.3 million and global haul to $319.7 million.

The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed action-adventure-fantasy, costarring Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Henry Winkler, Quintessa Swindell, and Sarah Shahi, continued to be solid in many countries, including Brazil, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Sweden.

Ticket to Paradise, top-billed by Julia Roberts and George Clooney, has been the stars’ ticket back to box office clout. The romantic comedy has amassed $90.5 million offshore for a worldwide gross of $137.2 million.

In the North American box office race, Black Adam remained on top with $18.5 million after three weekends.

One Piece Film: Red, the 15th feature installment in the One Piece movie series, bowed in second place. Based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, the animated action-adventure raked in $9.47 million.

With a voice cast in the English version led by AmaLee, Daniel Baugh, Luci Christian, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Jim Foronda, Kristian Eros, and Jason Marnocha, One Piece Film: Red continues the popularity of the anime genre in the United States, Canada and all over the world.

Making up the rest of the top ten, were, in order: Ticket to Paradise, $8.5 million; Smile, $4 million – still in the magic five even after six weeks; Prey for the Devil, $3.875 million; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, $3.36 million; Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s Banshees of Inisherin, $2 million; Till, $1.875 million; Halloween Ends, $1.44 million; and Terrifier 2, $1.22 million.