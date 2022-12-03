3 Arts Entertainment Opens Atlanta Office, Jermaine Johnson Leads Expansion

Talent management and television and film production company 3 Arts Entertainment is opening an office in Atlanta. Jermaine Johnson is running point on the new expansion and will head up the office, which is being established as Georgia continues to be an important hub for shooting. Not only does the state offer generous incentives, it also boasts seasoned crews and state-of-the-art facilities.

"Having spent summers here since I was a kid, I've always thought of Atlanta as a second home," said Johnson. "So naturally I'm excited to build with a creative community that has been at the forefront of the cultural conversation for as long I can remember. And I'm thrilled to help support the next generation of storytellers, artists and changemakers from this incredible city."