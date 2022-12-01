Ambient + Studio, Atlanta’s Largest Daylight Film and Event Space, Expands to More Than 25,000 Square Feet

Located in the heart of Atlanta, Ambient + Studio is a versatile venue perfect for film, video, photography, weddings and corporate events. Recently, Ambient expanded its venue — now offering three large stages — ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 square feet — plus a 10,500 square foot outdoor covered Quonset.

The 100-year-old former cotton mill is rich in character with original brickwork, flooring, and windows throughout. Each of its various spaces are blank canvases – easily transformed with small (or large!) touches for productions and events.

As an event venue, Ambient has many amenities and features that make it a turnkey experience. The venue hosts family events (celebrations, showers, and weddings), business events (professional development, networking events, and conferences), and Community Outreach (fundraisers, educational, and festivals).

For the entertainment industry, Ambient offers spaces for film and television shoots, commercials, music videos/record release parties, photo shoots, fashion shows, casting calls, and film junkets.

Key Venue Features:

Historic cotton mill facades and original cotton mill equipment create a unique ambiance for events

Large natural light studio with stunning sunset lighting every day

Easily accessible from Atlanta highways and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

In-house equipment rentals for events and productions

Experience, knowledgeable, and skilled staff

Venue is available seven days a week, day and night

“We are excited to expand our space to be a place for family, corporate and entertainment events and a community space for non-profit and educational gatherings,” says Ambient + Studio’s owner and founder, Jason Ivany. “Community outreach is important to us. We’ve had many educational functions and fundraisers for nonprofits, and we want to continue to build upon those relationships.”

Ambient + Studio supports many local non-profits, including in the Performing Arts, Education (schools, fundraisers, etc.), and Women’s health and well-being.

“Women are often the decision makers when choosing a venue for their event,” says Ivany. “We are committed to supporting events that support professional and personal development for women.”

