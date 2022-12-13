Aprio Elevates 13 Team Members to Partner, Director Roles for 2023

Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced today that the firm has promoted seven team members to partner and six to engagement director, effective January 1, 2023.

The new partners and engagement directors include professionals across Aprio specialty services, segments and practices including tax, assurance, outsourcing and advisory. The newly promoted team members are a dedicated group that represents areas of growth for the firm that continue to experience year-over-year growth and following the completion of Aprio’s recent strategic combination with Aronson, LLC, will expand the firm’s national presence and have over $325 million in revenue.

Each team member participated in a rigorous process with the support of their individual sponsors, industry segment and practice group leaders that involved several interviews with the firm’s Board of Directors. They also took part in Aprio’s Sponsor Program which recognizes and prepares future firm leaders, as well as other leadership development experiences such as the Leadership Exploration and Development (LEAD) program.

Aprio’s newest professional admitted to the partner group are:

The Aprio professionals named engagement directors are:

“The career path at Aprio is well defined and is meant for individuals who habitually demonstrate certain attributes that drive growth and profitability leveraging the breadth of our services, and that is certainly true for the leaders promoted this year,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO & Managing Partner at Aprio. “Each lives the Aprio Way through our 31 Fundamentals, consistently delivering client satisfaction, and are proven leaders that deliver impact on the clients we serve, the profession we represent, and the communities we call home.”

