City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio

Four soundstages for film, television and other projects spanning 40,000 square feet of production room. A theater, office and retail space, and a museum.

On the outside, a restored façade and the return of two eagle statues towering over Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The shuttered Louisville Gardens at Sixth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard would get at least a $60 million facelift under plans unveiled Friday that also envision nearby state-owned property to be turned into a training facility for entertainment industry jobs.

That block — between Sixth and Seventh streets, and Ali and Cedar Street — includes parking lots and the Kentucky Career Center.