Columbus Film Commission: Next Quarterly Meeting Announced for February 1st

Special speakers, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region to be featured at the February 1st event. Space is limited, please RSVP by emailing FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.

The Columbus Film Commission will host their next quarterly meeting at the Springer Opera House on February 1st. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region. The event is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“We are excited to bring in 2023 and build on the progress from 2022. These meetings allow us to get face-to-face with those in the community and beyond to connect on ways we can progress film and entertainment activity in Columbus,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner.

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals. Slocumb continued, “Together with our monthly newsletter and companion web site we want to make sure all are informed on developments related to film and entertainment in the region.”

Featured speakers along with the agenda will be released soon. This event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on February 1st. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please email FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.