DreamHack Announces Return to Atlanta in December 2023

DreamHack, an ESL FACEIT Group brand, celebrates “DreamHack Day”, a commemoration of the festival’s foundation in 1994 and the release of next year’s festival schedule. In 2023, DreamHack will embark on what is the boldest and most ambitious global tour ever with debut festivals in San Diego, CA, USA, and Makuhari, Japan. 2023 Announcement Video Here.

In 2023, DreamHack will host 12 festivals in 9 major cities, including a return to Melbourne, Australia (April); Dallas, TX, USA (June); Hanover, Germany (June); Valencia, Spain (July); Hyderabad, India (October); and Atlanta, Georgia, USA (December); and DreamHack Summer (June) and Winter (December) in Jönköping, Sweden. In addition, DreamHack will host its first-ever festivals in San Diego, CA, USA (April) and Makuhari, Japan (May). Complete schedule is below.

Last month, DreamHack Atlanta concluded with more than 27,000 in total attendance from 49 states (plus D.C.) and 21 countries over three-day festival weekend (November 18-20, 2022), at the Georgia World Congress Center. The weekend, featuring everything gaming under one roof, marked the first DreamHack festival in Atlanta since the pandemic. The festival kicked off on at the Atlanta Esports Summit with a Governor Commendation naming the day “DreamHack Day” in the State of Georgia; and a Proclamation from the City naming the day “Gaming and Esports Day” in the City of Atlanta to honor the occasion.

“DreamHack is a festival for all gamers which creates an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through a gaming lifestyle experience,” said Shahin Zarrabi, VP of Strategy & Growth for DreamHack. “With debut appearances in Japan and in San Diego in the U.S., coupled with returns to cities such as Melbourne, Valencia, Hyderabad and Jönköping, 2023 will be the most global and diverse DreamHack tour to date.”

Whether festival-goers are admiring cosplay costumes, participating in competitions, watching pros compete, learning to stream, enjoying a live music concert, attending panels, eying artwork, or testing technology at the expo, DreamHack offers an unforgettable experience for the family of gamers and the curious alike.

SELECT 2023 FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

● DreamHack San Diego will include the Snapdragon Pro Series Presented by Samsung – Mobile Challenge North America Finals, DreamHack Showdown Magic: the Gathering, with more to be announced

● DreamHack Melbourne will include ESL Challenger (CS:GO)

● DreamHack Dallas will feature Intel® Extreme Masters Dallas (CS:GO), ESL Impact Season 3 Global Finals (CS:GO)

● DreamHack Summer will feature DreamHack Fighters (Fighting Games)

● DreamHack Hanover (June) will include ESL Challenger (CS:GO)

● DreamHack Winter will feature ESL Challenger (CS:GO) and ESL Impact (CS:GO), and DreamHack Fighters (Fighting Games)

● DreamHack Hanover (December) will include ESL Impact Season 4 Global Finals (CS:GO)

● DreamHack Atlanta will feature ESL Challenger (CS:GO), and DreamHack Fighters Championships (Fighting Games)

DREAMHACK 2023 SCHEDULE*

Date City Ticket Information Apr 7-9, 2023 DreamHack San Diego, California, USA Early Bird tickets on sale December 14. Apr 28-30, 2023 DreamHack Melbourne,

Australia Early Bird tickets on sale December 12. May 13-14, 2023 DreamHack Japan,

Makuhari, Japan Early Bird tickets on sale December 15. June 2-4, 2023 DreamHack Dallas,

Texas, USA Tickets on sale January 17, 2023. June 8-11, 2023 DreamHack Hanover,

Germany To Be Announced June 16-18, 2023 DreamHack Summer

Jönköping, Sweden Early Bird tickets on sale December 9. July 7-9, 2023 DreamHack Valencia,

Spain To Be Announced Oct 29-31, 2023 DreamHack Hyderabad,

India To Be Announced Nov 24-26, 2023 DreamHack Winter

Jönköping, Sweden To Be Announced Dec 7-10, 2023 DreamHack Valencia,

Spain To Be Announced Dec 14-17, 2023 DreamHack Hanover,

Germany To Be Announced Dec 15-17, 2023 DreamHack Atlanta,

Georgia, USA To Be Announced

* ALL DATES AND LOCATIONS SUBJECT TO CHANGE