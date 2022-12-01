‘Final 48’ Released, Directed by Georgia-based Lisa Sanow

Random Media released the drama-comedy film, ‘Final 48’ starring Tim Ross, Kelly Ladd, Walter Robert Duckworth, Louis Kyper, Cherrika Brown, Cory Wieczorek, Roella Day, Kay Hall, and Bill Hall on November 22, 2022.

Directed by Lisa Sanow, ‘Final 48’ is the story of business magnate Hudson Graham who has mandated his surviving family members return to their homestead and spend his final hours together under one roof, in order to receive their inheritance. Hudson’s children have a strained relationship with their father, and each has their own hidden agenda in agreeing to return home to complete the commanded vigil at their father’s death bed. One by one Hudson’s children arrive at the estate and are greeted by Kent Barber, Hudson’s Licensed Nurse Practitioner, who has been tasked by Hudson to take them on a pre-planned journey to learn of their hidden past. The children soon discover the origin of their strained relationships with their father and each other are more than meets the eye. They each must decide which holds more value – their love for family or love of money.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/AqwzfkxIAcw

‘Final 48’ will be out November 22 on digital streaming platforms via Random Media.

ABOUT RANDOM MEDIA: Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theatres, digital platforms, cable, satellite, and television networks and through conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The company’s library includes over 200 films, including the acclaimed films: Hoaxed, Killswitch: The Battle for the Internet, Fare, House by the Lake and Yamasong: March of the Hollows .