Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) Merges with Alzheimer’s Music Fest Benefit Concert

After producing the Alzheimer’s Music Fest for the past nine years in the Atlanta area and beyond, founder/singer/songwriter Vince Albert Zangaro has merged with Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) for the 10th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest (AMF). This year’s festival will be held at Buckhead Theater, Atlanta’s historical concert venue, on February 4th, 2023.

The lineup will be featuring a few of the most iconic bands to come out of the 90s – Arrested Development, Cowboy Mouth, and Cracker. Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation to purchase your tickets at https://bit.ly/3AYi5r1. Join FODAC and AMF for a fun-filled evening and rock out for a great cause raising needed funds for families living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Sponsorships are available. Visit Fodac.org and learn more about how they support caregivers of all different walks of life and the Dementia Community.

FODAC’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for those with disabilities, including Alzheimer’s/Dementia families, by providing low to no cost home medical equipment that promotes mobility and independence.

FODAC’s executive director, Chris Brand, says, “Without a cure for Dementia in our near future, we must take action on providing mobility and independence. Caring for persons and families living with dementia is overwhelming and costly. In many cases, medical insurance will not provide the resources needed. FODAC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit established in 1986 dedicated to supporting families and individuals facing the many diagnoses of adults and children with disabilities. Alzheimer’s/ Dementia Disease is some of the most common. The merger with the AMF and Vince is a perfect match for us.”

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between isolation and independence by increasing access to recycled Home Medical Equipment. With this concert and sponsorships, we get to help clients to participate in school, work, and community activities, to be self-sufficient in their home and personal care, and to lead full and productive lives while managing their disabilities. This benefit concert will help us serve those in need.” Says Zangaro.

Arrested Development:

“We wanted to get involved in bringing awareness to this horrible disease. More than half of my community will struggle with high blood pressure (more than our white counterparts). My father still struggles with this as well. And high blood pressure is a key risk factor for dementia in later life. According to a report from the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s can affect anywhere from 14–100% more African Americans than white Americans. And older Black Americans are twice as likely to have dementia than older white Americans. So Arrested Development wanted to use the power of music to bring awareness & help fight this disease.” Says Speech.

