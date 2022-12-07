Georgia Tax Credit Program to Further Support Early Education and Workforce Development in the Entertainment Industry

The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia’s robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.

The PEACH Education Tax Credit allows individuals and corporations to donate to the public education system in Georgia and receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their state income taxes. These dollars are then used to direct grants to K-12 schools and districts. The Georgia Creative Communities K-12 Fund is a program under the PEACH Education Tax Credit. For this initiative, GFPE will invite schools to apply for grants focused on one of five priority areas:

Film, Theater Arts, and Television Production

Animation, Special Effects, and Postproduction

Video Game Production, Esports, Virtual Reality, and Augmented Reality

Creative Writing

Audio Production/Music Production

“Our vision for this fund is to connect the workforce of tomorrow with the creative-industry jobs that are moving to Georgia at an increasing pace, and to do so in cooperation with Georgia businesses within the creative sector,” GFPE Executive Director Paige Pushkin said. “We look forward to partnering with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Creative Communities Project to bring those opportunities to Georgia districts, schools, and students.”

A recent study shows that 50% of job listings cite creativity as a necessary skill, and educators say that the risk of job automation is lower in professions that require creative problem-solving skills. As technology and creative workforce projects being developed in, and recruited to, Georgia have increased, the Georgia Center of Innovation, a strategic arm of the Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), launched the Georgia Creative Communities Project to help prepare students to participate in the state’s growing creative industries. This economic development initiative links Georgia communities with nearby resources and opportunities in a variety of creative sectors – including gaming, animation, post-production, music, and more.

The GFPE, which is the philanthropic arm of the Georgia Department of Education, will announce information about grant opportunities directly to districts and schools as funding becomes available.

“The Georgia Creative Communities Project is meant to educate and inform our communities about the vast array of opportunities available here in Georgia’s creative industries. This partnership allows us to impact K-12 education with exposure and higher-level learning for both students and teachers,” said Dawn Price and Asante Bradford, Industry Engagement Managers with the Georgia Center of Innovation and co-developers of the Georgia Creative Communities Project. “We are growing the next generation of content creators here in Georgia. By building the creative ecosystem and strong future pipeline, we are working to make Georgia a global leader for the next generation of creative talent.”

About GFPE and the PEACH Education Tax Credit

The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE) is the philanthropic arm of the Georgia Department of Education and exists for the single purpose of supporting educational excellence for students in Georgia. GFPE provides simple ways for donors to support students in Georgia’s K-12 system, by investing in a current GFPE project or working with GFPE to fund their vision.

The PEACH Education Tax Credit allows individuals to donate directly to public education in Georgia and receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their state income taxes. The tax credit is capped at $5 million and is approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested donors can access more information here.

About the Georgia Creative Communities Project

The Georgia Creative Communities Project is an economic development initiative created by the Georgia Center of Innovation to help Georgia establish a strong creative economy by informing, educating, and connecting Georgia communities about traditional and non-traditional resources and opportunities available in a variety of creative sectors such as: Gaming, Animation, Post-Production, Music, and more. Our mission is to help Georgia communities utilize local creative sectors to position themselves for economic opportunities, while growing Georgia’s reputation as a state that embraces the future through creative innovation.​