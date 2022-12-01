GGDA Holiday Party Dec. 6

Courtesy Georgia Game Developers Association

We are adding to the fun for the holiday party and bazaar. No better way to cap off a year of game dev than:

Play great board games from Shaunnon’s collection. Shaunnon selling board games to give to your loved ones, even if that loved on is yourself;

A bazaar where you can buy video games from your fellow GGDA members;

A pitch contest, where you can practice your elevator speech and win money to spend at the bazaar;

Learn more about your 2023 health insurance options with a Healthcare.gov expert; and (most important)

The chance to eat, drink and celebrate with your fellow game devs while planning for the new year.

Please get a ticket at our Eventbrite so we now for how many people to plan:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ggda-holiday-party-tickets-472180794467

If you would like to be part of our holiday bazaar, email info@ggda.org.

Where: Doraville Digital Studios, 5999 New Peachtree Road, Doraville

When: 6-9 pm, Dec. 6

How Much: Free for GGDA members, $10 all others

Yes, if you work for Hi-Rez Studios or Tripwire, you are a GGDA member.