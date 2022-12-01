Moonshine Post-Production: Giving Thanks and Feeling the Love

Courtesy Moonshine Post-Production

Twenty twenty-two has been one for the books (or screens, you might say). As we approach the end of the year and prep for 2023, our growing team is warmed with gratitude for the directors, producers, studios, networks, filmmakers and artists we’ve collaborated with over the past eleven months. Working on over 40 episodes and 12 feature films this year (phewwww) – we are beaming with pride for our Moonshine team.

The exponential growth that GA’s post production industry has experienced is something to be incredibly thankful for – thank you for being a part of this. And while we cannot do every movie or show that sticks around in GA, we work damn hard to make sure that the ones we work on want to come back, and continue to grow with us.

We teamed up with Warner Bros. & the incredible creative producing team at Magnolia Hill for another feature with the fan-favorite Waltons Family. After record-breaking viewership on The Waltons’ Homecoming, we’re excited to have offered full post-production services for this film — all done in the great state of Georgia!

As you know, it takes an army to make a movie. And the filmmaking family behind this wonderful film is nothing less than that – family. Thanks from all of post — and please check out the wonderful movie.

Grateful for Women in Film!

2022 WIFTA+MOONSHINE GRANT RECIPIENT: KAYLA MARCUS

Moonshine Post and WIFTA were thrilled to announce the winner of the 2022 WIFTA + Moonshine Post-Production Finishing Grant. *Drumroll please.* Congratulations to filmmaker Kayla Marcus! The jury was impressed by the vision, excellence and creativity displayed by Kayla in her directorial debut for her film The Last Supper. We are thrilled to work with Kayla on this superbly executed project and cannot wait for the world to see the film in all its finished glory.

INTERSECTION’S JACINTE BLANKENSHIP RECEIVES EMMY NOMINATION

From 2020 WIFTA-Moonshine Grant Recipient and show-runner, Meg Messmer: “On top of creating something that promoted conversations around a triggering and systemic topic, we wanted to showcase the TALENT of Atlanta creators with a local writer’s room, and our local INCREDIBLE cast & crew.” Congratulations to actor, writer, and co-producer Jacinte Blankenship on her nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series! Watch Intersection here.