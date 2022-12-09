Ogeechee Technical College Offering Georgia Film Academy Courses in Spring, Registration Open

Registration for spring sections of Georgia Film Academy’s (GFA) Introduction to Film & Television Post-Production (GFA 1040/FILM 1045) is now open at Ogeechee Technical College. The new career path being offered by the College is a cooperative academic arrangement with the Georgia Film Consortium (GFC).

“We look forward to this new pathway of education for students in our communities,” said Dr. Ryan Foley, VP for Academic and Students Affairs at OTC. “Not only will students have the ability to gain experience with state-of-the-art post-production systems, but they’ll be able to apply that knowledge in an industry that is seeing unprecedented growth in the state of Georgia.”

Students who enroll in the post-production course will have the opportunity to take the class online in the spring. This course is the first step in beginning a career in Georgia’s flourishing Entertainment Arts industry.

“As we build momentum in this new path, the plan is that we will continue to increase our course offerings and provide a full set of courses for certification completion,” added Foley.

Ogeechee Technical College is a member of the consortium, which is supported by GFA as a part of a unique-in-the-nation, statewide collaboration involving the University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia and independent higher education institutions offering professional courses in film, television, digital entertainment, esports and game development.

For more information about Ogeechee Technical College and its partnership with the consortium and GFA, please visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/gfa.