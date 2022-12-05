Randall Franks, Georgia and Appalachian Mountain Treasure

By Deborah Baliles

Randall Franks is a native of Georgia who resides in the Appalachian Mountains. He is related to, or descended from, several notable figures in American and world history including America’s George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Davey Crockett, Sergeant Alvin C. York, as well as Scotland’s Robert the Bruce, and England’s King Henry VII. The B.B.A. graduate from Georgia State University, with studies in Municipal Government at the University of Georgia, Randall Franks is the author of nine books, non-fiction and fiction.

Franks is an Appalachian entertainer who plays fiddle, guitar, and dulcimer. He is also an American actor in television and film, recognized for his unique country comedy that he has employed in his stage appearances, and his syndicated newspaper column, Southern Style.

With over thirty career albums in Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Southern Gospel, and Country, he focuses on creating new uplifting music that encourages. Franks learned an artist’s greatest lesson from Country’s Ramblin’ “Doc” Tommy Scott, “Presenting an entertaining show night after night is a true art form, but an artist must constantly be creating anew to keep one’s presentation fresh. Remaining relevant throughout one’s career is the greatest challenge for any artist. I believe as time passes, while you should never forget what brought you to the dance, an artist must revamp what he is doing to broaden his talents and his audiences.”

Randall Franks has certainly taken this wisdom to heart, applying it to his own unweathering career. Franks’ music career began at the age of eight, when he first sat down at a piano. “I wanted to play piano like Hovie Lister of the Statesmen Quartet and Eva Mae LeFevre of The LeFevres, but soon I realized that was not going to be my forte. My interest moved to the violin, because I really wanted to fiddle.” It would be the fiddling of Great Uncle Tom Franks who would bring out the fiddling desire in Randall Franks, “But ultimately two TV acts really motivated my desire, Flatt and Scruggs on The Beverly Hillbillies, and The Dillards on The Andy Griffith Show. Although neither of these had a fiddle, it set my childhood goal of playing Appalachian music in character on television.”

A childhood music desire helped Franks bring together likeminded youth from area schools to jam sessions, thereby forming The Peachtree Pickers. The jammers began appearing in concerts, churches, flea markets, restaurants, and festivals. Within a few years, Franks was invited to bring his group to the Grand Ole Opry, marking the beginning of a long-term relationship and many guest appearances for the Opry. “It was the encouragement of Grand Ole Opry stars such as Bill Monroe, Jim and Jesse McReynolds, and Roy Acuff who opened the many doors for me in my early career. I will never forget the first time that Bill Monroe called me up on stage, at the Dahlonega Bluegrass Festival, to fiddle with him. That changed my life, as I went from just another teenage fiddler with a band to someone that every musician and every audience member witnessed; the Father of Bluegrass acknowledged me as talented enough to stand on stage beside him. When he later brought my band to the Grand Ole Opry, the climb up the ladder of success became more like a ride on an escalator.”

From his earliest fiddling performances at church to eventually standing in front of tens of thousands at the National Folk Festival, Franks sees his journey as simply following the path which God has mapped out for his life, “Without God interesting renowned artists in what I was doing, all that has come since would not have occurred.” Stepping on stage at the National Folk Festival in Ohio was the biggest audience for which Franks had performed. “I looked out on the sea of what I was told was sixty-thousand, waiting anxiously for me to hit the first fiddle notes as we went broadcast live. I was just out of my teens appearing with Folk artists, Doodle Thrower and Golden River Grass. I never imagined feeling the warmth of so many people emanating towards me on a stage.” Franks’ next biggest audience of thirty thousand would be appearing on Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree. Both shows own a page in Franks’ life story.

From childhood, Franks considered the pinnacle of amazing Bluegrass to be the recordings and performances of Jim and Jesse McReynolds. “When Jim and Jesse became an integral part of my life and career, I could never have imagined the experiences that we would share on the road, on stage, on TV, and in the recording studio. Whether I was supporting them as a Virginia Boy, or they were backing my performances on TV or the Grand Ole Opry, I was never more privileged than when standing on stage with Jim and Jesse and The Virginia Boys. Among my hundreds of recordings, Mean Joe Blake and Christmas Time’s A Comin’ are among my favorites, on which they both appear.”

Franks performed live at Georgia’s World Congress Center where his music stood out in a good way from the others. “I was booked to appear on the Georgia Music Hall of Fame PBS broadcast to represent Appalachian music, appearing alongside Third Day, Collective Soul, and Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones. Appearing with several Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame performers, making up the Georgia Mafia Bluegrass Band, I performed The Old Black Fiddle, my prequel to Charlie Daniels’ The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” Receiving rave reviews, Franks’ band went on to win ‘Bluegrass Band of the Year’ in his home state several times thereafter. Franks was also ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ (1992), and ‘Songwriter of the Year’ (2009) for The Old Black Fiddle.

“Being from Georgia, two major influences were the Georgia fiddle bands and the performers who starred on the WSB Barn Dance in Atlanta, While I came along after their heydays, receiving the ‘Fiddlin’ John Carson Award’ and the ‘Cotton Carrier Award’ meant so much to me. Joseph “Cotton” Carrier, the host of WSB Barn Dance and his wife, Jane sat in the living room playing and teaching me/my fellow youth on many Friday nights, forming who I have become today.”

The International Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum honored Franks as ‘Bluegrass Legend’ in 2011. He stood among a host of stars, including two of his greatest mentors, Ramblin’ “Doc” Tommy Scott and Curly Seckler, “The stage was filled with honorees that I had admired all my life. As the youngest among the honorees, I knew my presence was an anomaly in time and talent, all because I did not see myself at their level. It was a privilege to be honored and to share it with so many who invested in me along the way.”

While Franks was seeing his second career rise in Country music in the 1990s, he hosted events at the Ryman in Nashville. At a star-filled concert with Ronna Reeves, Rhett Akins, and The Kentucky Headhunters, “In contrast to the full-band performances, I was doing my Country comedy, while singing with just my fiddle, backed by my guitarist, Bill Everett. I remember singing Charlie Poole’s, Rebel Soldier as the audience rose to their feet, applauded and applauded. I looked back towards the door to see my late mother sticking her head in, prompted by the reaction from where she was listening at the record table in the lobby. I believe it went on for five minutes; I had never had an ovation like that – right song, right venue, right audience. I am very thankful to have that special Ryman moment.” Franks is also an inductee into America’s Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame, Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame, and Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Though Franks had huge performance successes rising to the appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, The Country Kids TV Series, and being featured in Country music publications, on to six Bluegrass albums; it was the shift back to his Christian roots that would yield his first chart album (1990). He became the first solo Bluegrass artist to reach the Top 20 Christian Music Sales Chart with “Handshakes and Smiles.” The album featured You Better Get Ready; He’s Never Gonna Fool Me Again, Pass Me Not, and Rock Of Ages. “The album solidified me in both County and Christian music. It was possible through the support of Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Marksmen Quartet, Lewis Family members, and Jesse McReynolds, all helping me create the music that touched so many hearts.”

Randall is a firm believer that God is with us when we are the least aware, and perhaps do not even realize his presence. Two pivotal experiences reinforced this in Randall’s life. “I was doing a concert with The Marksmen Quartet in Dahlonega, Georgia. I stayed back to hear The Florida Boys sing. This was back before cell phones were commonplace. I quickly became very sick with a migraine, excusing myself to make the roughly two-hour drive home. When I arrived home, the lights were all on; my mother and father were gone. I found a message to come to the hospital. I arrived to find my very lucid father in his last couple of hours on earth. Because of that migraine, I was able to share a bit more time with him, and be there for my mother. The migraine amazingly disappeared as I pulled into my driveway. I always will believe that God was sending me a message that I would respond to.”

Additionally, Franks had the honor to visit and share a meal with General Robert Scott, the author of God Is My Co-Pilot. The author knew exactly what he was writing about, “Returning from a concert, around two in the morning on a lonely stretch of mountain road, I audibly hear within my blue S-10 Pickup, ‘Slow down.’ I looked around to see who said this to me while hitting the brakes. The windows were shut, there was no one in sight, and obviously I was alone in the truck. I rounded the curve to see a herd of deer in the road. I had slowed down enough to easily stop, otherwise at the seventy-mile-an-hour speed would have, in all likelihood, resulted in the death of the herd, perhaps myself as well. I believe that God sent his angel to give me that unquestionable warning. When I listen and heed, I have found life to be so much better.”

Seeking God’s purpose for one’s life is a constant endeavor; reflecting upon the opportunities, in which he has allowed you to make a difference for him, will set your walk in order. “One of the greatest opportunities He afforded me, was bringing me to TV’s In the Heat of the Night. He set the stage for the creation of the character, Officer Randy Goode. A character made for me, that allowed me to work for five years on NBC and CBS. When at the height of my visibility, I asked God, ‘What am I to do for you here Lord?’ Within weeks, I was called to the set. This usually meant that Carroll O’Connor had added me to a scene. Instead, when I was approached, he asked me about a scripture to use in the scene, I Corinthians 13:13; And the greatest of these was charity. Emanated from Chief Gillespie’s lips, these inspired words were the first of many to reach twenty-five million Americans and viewers around the world, and in many languages. God allowed me to plant a seed that blossomed, making our show one of God’s lights within the network lineup. It continues blessing hearts to this day. Working with the amazing TV icon, Carroll O’Connor, day after day, allowed me to learn so much about acting, about life. Through our work together, I reached my childhood goal of being a Bluegrass artist who appeared in character on a network TV drama.”

Franks has been a mainstay in Christian films such as Broken with Soren Fulton, Lukewarm with John Schneider, and Decision with Natalie Grant. Most recent film works are, The Cricket’s Dance, and his film, The American’s Creed in which he portrays Revolutionary War Captain Robert B. Shields. Franks is directing the film, and its accompanying documentary focusing on the inspiration for the project, The American’s Creed, written by William Tyler Page. (Visit the film’s page at www.RandallFranks.com/TheAmericans-Creed.)

Franks released one of his biggest career albums with, “Christmas Time’s A Comin’,” featuring the cast of In the Heat of the Night and friends. The album was produced with co-star Alan Autry who performed on most of the recordings, along with stars from Country, Bluegrass, and Gospel music. “Bringing Alan Autry and David Hart (along with my mentors Jim and Jesse and The Virginia Boys) to appear with me on the Grand Ole Opry, then doing a signing at the Ernest Tubb Record Shop, guest starring on The Nashville Network for Crook and Chase, and being on Video Morning; well, those are just a few more pages in my life story.”

Randall Franks wants nothing more than to have his career blessings spill over onto the youth of our nation. Encouraging youth through scholarships is a major focus of his life, as he shares his time with the non-profit, Share America Foundation, Inc. With over thirty scholars receiving the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship, Randall mentors a variety of youth in Appalachian music. In 2019, that dedication yielded a new music project, Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia, teaching youth about songwriting, arranging, recording, and offering the experience of releasing an album. One month from its release, the CD topped the AirPlay Direct Global Americana Albums Chart, June 2019. The youth supported Franks in his chart songs, What About All These American Flags and Filling The River With Tears. Every recording on the album would chart individually, and the album itself would go on to #1 in 2020, again in 2021. “While I have been blessed with many of my own releases through the years, never before have I experienced a project that received such a response from radio presenters, or support from music buyers supporting our scholarships. Its success is due to the talents of all the youth, as well as, our friends at AirPlay Direct who truly supported the effort.”

Franks’ two recent releases include the Christian music comedy album, “Keep ‘Em Smilin’” and “Faith Will See Us Through”, a collection of video Gospel performances recorded during the pandemic. (Radio may find links to his music at: www.AirPlayDirect.com/Randall-Franks. Fans may find links to his music at: www.RandallFranks.com/store.)

Franks formally served for twelve years as a Council member, Vice Mayor, and on numerous non-profit boards. “Whether elected or philanthropic, God has blessed me to be an actor and entertainer, using platforms to reach millions around the world. It is up to us to be present in the community we live, to make a difference for Him. Find your interest in an area that will change lives. Make your community the Mayberry we all want to live in. Work together as Christians and Americans to ensure that our republic sustains for many generations to come.” All of us have a treasure within to make the world around us just a little better.

“What’s next?” is a question that is ever present on Randall Franks’ lips. “I have always been very task-oriented, and I have applied that approach in all aspects of my career. Forging ahead with what’s next has always steered my forward motivation. I only know for sure that I want to uplift and encourage on stage, and in my life’s walk. I want to bring that smile to surface while folks listen to the music and comedy performed; performed by someone they feel they know, like home folks.” Only time, and God, knows what will be the Randall Franks’ next Appalachian Mountains treasure.

www.randallfranks.com

Courtesy Cashbox Magazine, Used with permission.