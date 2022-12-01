Savannah Update from the Savannah Regional Film Commission

Courtesy Savannah Regional Film Commission

The Menu Out in Theaters Nov 18th

The Menu was in theaters Friday November 18th. The film, according to a review by Thom Ernst for Original Cin, “is the most entertaining ensemble film since Knives Out, and the most engaging horror-satire since Get Out. But no matter what comparisons and assumptions are made, The Menu will not be the movie you expect.” The Menu was filmed entirely in the Savannah region employing many Savannah crew members.

Devotion

Joe Jonas and Kahlid unveil their music video for “Not Alone”, from Jonas’ new film Devotion in an article for People.com. Devotion, which shot in the Savannah region in the first part of 2021, is a film about “a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots [who]risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.” The film stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell and premiered in theaters nation-wide on November 23, 2022.

Panhandle Glowing Video Review

Panhandle released a glowing video review of our local Savannah locations, cast, and crew. The Spectrum Original television series, follows the eccentric Bell Prescott (Luke Kirby), an agoraphobic arm-chair detective and a reluctant traffic cop Cammie Lorde (Tiana Okoye) as they investigate a murder in their small Florida town.

A Savannah Haunting Out in Theaters

A Savannah Haunting, a local-lensed feature film based on a true story, debuted at the Royal Cinemas IMAX on Oct. 28 in Pooler, GA. “So many local Savannah individuals and companies and local establishments came together and gave us a huge amount of support that allowed us to make the movie… For us, the film feels like a love letter to Savannah,” said writer/director William Mark McCullough in an article for Connect Savannah. A Savannah Haunting is in select theaters and available to stream on iTunes.

25th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival was back in-person and celebrated its 25th Anniversary. The festival is “the largest university-run film festival in the world and celebrates cinematic creativity from both award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers.” This year the 25th annual festival had an incredible line-up of films including two features shot in the Savannah region, The Menu, and Devotion. The Savannah Regional Film Commission is a proud sponsor of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

